Dorotha “Dotsie” Mae Bennion Ewart, 95, passed away at her home in Meeteetse on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Meeteetse Chapel, Meeteetse, Wyoming. Interment will follow in the Meeteetse Cemetery.
Please leave a message for the family on Ballardfh.com.
