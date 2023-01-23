Larry Rae Briggs, 52, of Douglas, Mass, formerly of Cody, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Dec. 16, 2022, at his home in Douglas.
Larry was born Oct. 11, 1970, in Casper to Gary and Sandra Briggs, and joined his brother Steven. Within the week, Larry, his brother Steven and parents moved to Cody.
Larry was baptized Jan. 23, 1971, in Casper at Mount Hope Lutheran Church and confirmed in his faith on June 9, 1985, in Cody at Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Larry, known lovingly to both family and friends as “Weiner,” graduated from Cody High School in 1989.
Larry touched many people throughout his life. He was known for his quick wit, honesty, and willingness to help …bringing comfort and joy to everyone around him. Larry strived to always do what he believed was right, no matter the consequences. His great wit, brutal honesty and deep care for others was received by all whose lives he touched.
In 1997, Larry married his first wife, Carol Mooren, with whom he had two children, Darien Rae Briggs and Connor Dean Briggs. Later in life he remarried to Amie Connors and had another child, Raurey Jaimieson Briggs. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. (Except that one guy, only Larry knows).
Larry is survived by Amie and son Raurey Briggs of Douglas, Mass.; son Darien Briggs, Cheyenne; son Connor Briggs (Emily) Cheyenne; brother Steven Briggs (Teresa), Calif.; sister, RaeAnn Garrett (William), Colo.; mother Sandra Briggs, Cody; nephews Ian Briggs, Guam; Javian Briggs, Iowa; Christian Briggs, Calif.; Uriah Briggs, Calif.; family friends, Mary Finn and Joey Carter, Douglas, Mass.; and many other family and friends.
Larry was preceded in death, by his father Gary Briggs.
Cremation has taken place in Douglas. A Celebration of Life for family and friends in Massachusetts and Rhode Island will be held on Feb. 4, 2023.
Funeral Services will be held in Cody, on March 17, 2023. The graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Funeral Services at Christ the King Lutheran Church to follow at 2 p.m.
Larry’s Biblical verse was John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
A Comforting Verse: “For it is by grace you have been saved through faith, and this not from yourselves; it is the Gift of God, not by works, so that no one can boast,” Ephesians 2:8-9.
Memories and condolences may be left on Larry’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
