Kenneth “Kenny” Murray Reiter was welcomed by our Lord to join him in heaven Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Kenny was born in Cody on Sept. 26, 1950. With the exception of a few short occupations outside of the area, he spent his life working and volunteering in Cody.
Kenny spent 13 years on the Cody Volunteer Fire Department, several of those as officers. He loved his family, fast cars, the many dogs who had the privilege of being his “buddies,” and his long-term occupation in all aspects of heavy construction. Many major roadways, parking lots, oilfield well pads and runways in and around the Cody area are a part of his handywork and will live on as a testament to his unique and high level of capabilities.
He is survived by many family members and friends who will sorely miss his strength and conviction. He served as a beacon of strength for all of us and is truly one of a kind.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 3, at Cody City Park starting at 1 p.m. Bring your memories and stories to share. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for family and friends at this difficult time of loss in our lives.
Memories and condolences can be left on Kenny’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
