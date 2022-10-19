Carol L. Tyndall, 71, passed away at Spirit Mountain Hospice house on Saturday evening, Oct. 15, 2022.
Carol was born on Sept. 2, 1951, in Washington, D.C.
She completed her formal education and went on to attend college, majoring in music education. She enjoyed many years of being an Ocean City, Md., bus driver, it brought her much joy.
She and Allen Tyndall enjoyed 32 years of marriage. She was an awesome wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother and friend to many.
Funeral services and burial in the Evergreen Cemetery will be held in Berlin, Md., in the next few weeks.
Memorial services will be held in Cody in November.
Please leave condolences at Ballardfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.