Deborah “Deb” Robson, our mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, sister and friend, peacefully passed away on Feb. 28, 2023. She was 67 years young.
She loved her family more than anything in the world. She was happily retired from Walmart after 28 years of dedication. She missed all of her friends and work family she made along the way, but was extremely content taking time for herself with her fur baby Keico.
Deb is survived by her daughter Sarah Robson and grandsons Devin Robson, Teagan Robson and Caden Thompson; her son Brian Robson and Shelle Tabor and their daughters Treva Robson, Brynn Robson and Rien Robson; her mother Bertie Dahlstrom; brother Dan Barngrover and sister Bobbie Patterson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Robson, her granddaughter Tobie Ann Robson and her father Charles Barngrover.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated without services. Her final wishes were to be taken with her husband, our father, to their favorite spot. A memorial fund has been set up at Valley Federal Credit Union under the Deb Robson memorial.
Memories and condolences can be shared on Deb’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
