Peggy Lynn Neff, 78, of Cody, passed away on Oct. 23, 2021 after a short stay at Cody Regional Hospital battling Covid.
Peggy was born on May 25, 1943 to Alex and Irma Cobetto in Billings, Mont. She spent her childhood in Red Lodge, where she worked at the Red Lodge Bakery with her parents. She graduated from Red Lodge High School in 1961.
Shortly after graduating high school, she met her husband, Dale. They got married on Oct. 28, 1961 and went on to have two children, Cindy and David. Dale and Peggy frequently moved throughout the basin before settling in Cody. In 1977, Dale and Peggy bought a ranch between Cody and Powell where they resided until her death.
Peggy was a stay-at-home mother until 1971 when she took her first job at Y-Tex Corporation. After 50 years, she happily retired earlier this year. Peggy spent most of her free time travelling the state for various sporting events or going to the Park County Fair to support her grandchildren’s endeavors. When she wasn’t travelling, she was in the kitchen teaching her granddaughters how to bake the most delicious desserts or giving tips on how to make a certain dish just right. Hint: extra garlic, onion or ketchup was always key.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Irma Cobetto, and sister Connie Kovach. She is survived by her husband, Dale, daughter, Cindy (Michael) Wheeler and son, David (Shelly) Neff. Her nine grandchildren Brian (Hannah) Hunter, Kyle (Katie) Hunter, Ashli (Martin) Vela, Brittani Hunter, Andy Neff, Amy (Curt) Hogg, Cara (Nick) Ligocki, Zachary McIsaac, and Julia Neff. She’s also survived by her nine great grandchildren Makenlee, Hartley, Paisleigh, Audrey, Raylan, Beckett, Lillian, Haevyn, and James.
Funeral services were held at the Cody Church of Christ on Oct. 30, 2021. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery.
A luncheon was provided at the church after the services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.