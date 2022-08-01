Virginia Sue Harris passed away on July 28, 2022, in Casper at the age of 95 due to complications resulting from a fall.
She was surrounded by family who will continue to honor her by living their lives to the fullest.
Virginia was born on Dec. 5, 1926, in Scotts Hill, Tenn. She moved to Wyoming where she graduated from Powell High School and Casper Junior College in pre-law.
While working in Casper, she met and married Glenn Richard Harris, a geophysicist at Shell Oil Company.
Virginia and Glenn worked and lived in several states including Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado, Illinois, Montana, Utah, Texas and California.
They continued their Shell career overseas in Nigeria, Holland and Canada and retired in 1986 to Cody.
Virginia was an accomplished skier, golfer, bridge player and world traveler, having been to all seven continents. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Buffalo Bill Museum. She loved a quiet evening among friends with a glass of wine in hand.
Virginia is survived by sons Richard and Jeffrey, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be a private graveside ceremony with only family members present.
