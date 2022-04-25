Melvin Deyoe Fink born Aug. 6 1975, died Dec. 11, 2021.
Melvin “Mel” Fink lived much of his life in Wyoming. Primarily in Shoshoni, Powell and Cody. He passed of natural causes at his home in Cody.
Melvin was born to Paul and Gerry Fink at Powell Memorial Hospital. He graduated from Powell Senior High School as a member of the Class of 1994.
He enjoyed being outdoors, riding four wheelers, hunting and fishing when his health allowed. He also tried his hand at bull riding at the Cody Nite Rodeo.
He is preceded in death by his father Paul W. Fink of Bon Aqua, Tenn.
He is survived by his mother Gerry (Edwards) Fink of Powell, his brothers John and Cynthia Fink of Bon Aqua, and David “Trapper Dave” Fink of Powell, and great-nephew Robbie Fink of Bon Aqua.
A celebration of life/memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on May 11, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made in Melvin’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or the Immanuel Lutheran Church organ fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.