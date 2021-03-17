Born April 12, 1952 in Oconomowoc, Wis., to Dorothy Harris, Donald “Don” Scott died of natural causes on Jan. 25, 2021.
Dotty, Don and younger sister Brett later lived in Thermopolis where Don graduated from high school in 1970. A year after Don’s graduation, the family moved to Cody and they were soon active members of Christ Episcopal Church and participated in many activities with this community. Don eventually moved to Illinois where his sons were born (Damon, Jared “JD”, Justin and Derek). There he worked for Culligan for many years, and later drove truck for C.R. England.
But to his death, Don maintained close friendships in Cody with Junior Kousoulos, and Ann and Alan Simpson. He frequently scheduled lunch with one or the other of them whenever he was in town.
Don loved the Green Bay Packers, John Wayne movies and Louis L’Amour books. He enjoyed playing chess and card games, loved cooking and was good enough to create his own recipes. Don enjoyed a variety of music, and had favorites in rock and country genres equally.
Camping was a favorite activity throughout his life. He grew up spending many summer days in Yellowstone with his mother and sister. He loved driving, which added to his enjoyment of traveling and camping with his wife after their retirement in 2018.
Like many men, Don adored Home Depot and could spend hours rearranging his shed, puttering in the backyard, working in the garden or designing a patio.
Don is survived by his wife Gwen, sister Brett, his four sons, two stepchildren and several grandchildren.
A Celebration of Don’s Life will be held April 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. at CCV, East Campus, Mesa, Ariz. The family will also hold a private memorial in Yellowstone at some time later in the year.
