MaryJo Scott, 87, passed on to be with her Lord on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
MaryJo was born in Washington, D.C., as Florence Eunice Bratcher on July 23, 1934, to Eunice and Benjamin Bratcher. Her mother passed away seven days later from complications of childbirth, and her father agreed to let her cousin Josephine and husband Nelson Maxwell adopt her, so on Sept. 17, 1935, she became MaryJo Maxwell.
MaryJo grew up in Great Falls, Mont., and graduated from Great Falls High in 1952. She attended Western Montana College in Dillon, and graduated with her teaching certificate in 1954. That fall, MaryJo began her teaching in Laurel.
During the summer of 1955, she worked at Yellowstone National Park, where she met her cowboy, Robert Leroy Scott. They were married on Sept. 17, 1955, in Laurel, and in 1956, their first daughter, Linda Jolee, was born in Billings.
In 1957, they moved to Cody and welcomed two more children, Pegi Jane in 1957 and Robert Maxwell in 1958. After her children were all in school, MaryJo went back to work as a substitute teacher, and in the mid-1970s, she served as the Northwest District Representative helping to get the HeadStart program up and going in Wyoming.
In 1988, when her husband Bob retired, the couple moved to Dillon where they purchased the Western Apartments that her grandparents had owned, bringing them under family ownership again.
While in Dillon, MaryJo served as a board member for the Dillon Community Health Center. She was very active in her churches, the United Methodist Church in Cody and the Presbyterian Churches in Dillon and Havre, serving in many positions. She was part of the Cody Little Theater, Eagles Auxiliary, and was very active in the Eastern Star. MaryJo also worked with many youth organizations, including 4H, Boy Scouts, Little League Baseball and Job’s Daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob; son Bobby; great-grandson Isaac Gluyas; parents Josephine and Nelson Maxwell; and sister and brother-in-law Jackie and George Melvin.
MaryJo is survived by her daughter Pegi (Rodney) Wenger; stepdaughter Wanda Lorenz; eight grandchildren Megan (Stuart) Smith, Lesley (Brian) Hanson, Susie (Hans) Hanson, Charles (Bethany) Wenger, Patrick Wenger, Patience (Chris) Kerchoff, Michael Zaborowski and Lyle Hanes; 19 great-grandchildren Megan K., Elijah, Larissa, Carmen, August, Henrik, Alex, Blake, Cole, Elliott, Decker, Frances, Jaren, Helen, Riley, Lawrence, Marin, Hailey, and Cody; and eight great-great-grandchildren Thomas, Autumn, Alice, Violet, Marylin, Gene, Tristan and Devry.
A special thanks goes out to her Friday lunch gang August, Elliott, Joey, Cole and Zeb, for making an old-lady feel special.
Cremation has taken place, and memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Havre. Committal of her remains will be with her husband Bob in Cody, at a later date. Holland and Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements.
Please visit MaryJo’s online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at hollandbonine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.