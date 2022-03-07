Kenneth DuVal ‘Val’ Geissler Jr.

Val Geissler, 82, died Feb. 16, 2022, in Cody after a short illness.
He was born Sept. 19, 1939, in San Francisco to Kenneth DuVal Geissler Sr. and Virginia Geissler.
As a little boy, Val dreamed of becoming a cowboy and from that point on, that was all he wanted to be. He was raised in Northern California and with support from his family and his unwavering determination, Val went on to pursue his dream of becoming a cowboy. Val was fortunate to work with many notable horse trainers, ranchers and mentors and learned how to be a top horse hand and live the true cowboy way.
In his youth, Val was a top swimmer and football star in high school and college. After attending Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with studies in animal husbandry and ranch management, he went on to Montana to learn and ride on the KO Ranch and the E bar L Ranch.
Always a true American patriot, Val entered the military in the 82nd Airborne Infantry and became an instructor and officer at Fort Benning, Ga. Upon discharge he was a 2nd Lieutenant. From there, he returned to Northern California where he ran several ranches and was a successful horse trainer, horse trader and business owner. He moved back to Montana with his family in the late 1970s, eventually ending up in Cody in the mid 1980s.
He carried many titles in his lifetime, among them: “Darling Dad,” friend, uncle, Army officer, horse trainer, horse trader, mustanger, rancher, bronc rider, roper, singer, story teller, poet, packer, hunting guide, camp cook and outfitter. He was awarded numerous awards for his work as a cowboy entertainer and poet. He was a constant student of life. Val never spoke an unkind word about anyone.
Val was the “boys” mentor for the movie Unbranded and he won the People’s Choice Award at the Banff Film Festival. He wrote the film’s title song “Border to Border” as well as a vast catalog of other songs which Val performed with great aplomb for his many happy crowds over the years. Val also received the honor of being invited to the home of President George H.W. Bush and First Lady, Barbara Bush as their special guest. Val may have performed all over the United States but, true to his cowboy ways, he loved performing alongside the campfires and ranches around the Cody area the most.
Val leaves behind his beloved close friends and family who will miss hearing his booming happy voice, his smile, charm and endlessly positive attitude. It’s impossible to sum up what Val meant to those left behind but we’ll close by imparting some of his most notable phrases: “There’s damn little we can’t do and damn little we won’t try!” Remember, “It ain’t nothin’ but a thing!” VAL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.