Devoted husband, father, grandfather, and lifelong friend to many, Robert “Bob” Hixon Hanson, Sr. passed away peacefully at home from complications of multiple myeloma on Aug. 22, 2021.
Bob was born in Chicago to the late Maurice Francis Hanson and Margaret Hixon Hanson on April 8, 1941. Bob spent his life in the diligent pursuit and achievement of excellence. He graduated from both The Hotchkiss School (’59) and Yale University (’63) with honors. At Yale he was an esteemed member and Captain of the rifle team, joined the Army ROTC, and competed in Rifle and Pistol Marksmanship, becoming an Olympic contender in 1964 and 1968.
During this time, Bob also developed a love of flying, earning private, seaplane, and jet pilot licenses. His wife and children were often his favorite passengers in his twin-engine Piper Aztec. Another lifelong passion was golf. He started as a caddy at the Round Hill Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut, and continued to test his skills at courses around the country and the world.
Unceasingly ambitious, Bob spent 25 years as an Investment Banker at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith in New York City. Seven years into his tenure with Merrill Lynch, Bob met Arlene Peters, his wife and the love of his life. Three children soon followed, along with an adventurous cross-country move to Wyoming in 1990.
He became Vice President of D.A. Davidson in Cody, was a partner with Greenstar Telecommunications, and co-owner of The Trophy Connection – a travel and taxidermy business with clientele from around the world. He enjoyed the Wild West and gleaned much pleasure from living on a high-country ranch surrounded by wildlife and a pristine, rugged landscape.
It was a love of travel and conservation that took Bob and his hunting partner Arlene around the world fishing, hunting,and mountaineering. Counted among their favorite places were Africa, Antarctica, Alaska, and Nepal.
Bob’s exuberant face shines through in photos at the Base Camp of Mount Everest in 1990 and in snapshots of numerous trips he took with Arlene and their children around the world. He delighted in sharing his appreciation of travel and the outdoors, and nothing made him happier than experiencing anew this love through the eyes of his family.
Throughout his years, Bob contributed to and volunteered for numerous institutions, clubs, and committees. As a staunch proponent of education, not only did Bob read hundreds of books a year, he was a loyal supporter of his alma maters. Watching Jeopardy with his children and grandchildren gave Bob the opportunity to showcase his wealth of knowledge and pass along a love of learning.
He served on the School Board of Greenwich Academy in Connecticut and was an active member of the Yale Alumni Association. He was also a director of the local chapters of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and a member of The American Legion. Bob was most known for his dedication to the world of conservation education.
He served on the board of the Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, was a life member of The Wild Sheep Foundation, Safari Club International, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, The Wild Turkey Federation, Dallas Safari Club, The Camp Fire Club of America, The NRA, and Grand Slam Club Ovis.
Bob was secretary of The Boone and Crockett Club for 25 years of his 30-year membership, the longest of any secretary in the club. His passion and dedication to the preservation of wildlife are evidenced by his countless awards displayed with immense pride throughout his home.
For his final chapter, Bob wrote a memoir chronicling the tales of his life in hunting and the outdoors. Like everything else he cultivated, his mastery of words and recollection will take center stage among the greats and forever be the story that we share.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Arlene Peters Hanson; his daughters Diane Hanson-Haynes (Michael); Karen Percy (Clinton); son Robert Hixon Hanson, Jr. (Sonia), and his seven grandchildren: Cadence, Walker, and Byron Percy; Nicholas and Andrew Haynes; and Audrey and Benjamin Hanson. Among his surviving and loving family members are his brother Michael Hanson (Patsy); sister Barbara Pierce (Charles), and his many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
His family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary in Scottsdale, Ariz. A full obituary and messages of condolence can be found at messingermortuary.com.
Burial has taken place at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
