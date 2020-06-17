Robert Bruce Pearson, 87, of Cody, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
Robert was born on Feb. 20, 1933, to George and Mayme Pearson in Daniel. He was raised in Wyoming and went to St. Johns College in Winfield, Kan. It was there he met his wife of 67 years, Virginia Jean Widiger.
He was employed by Union Pacific and retiring after nearly 50 years with the railroad. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Bob was an avid reader of scripture. He loved golf and skiing and the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, serving there for many years, always looking for an opportunity to share the love of Jesus.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Virginia Jean Pearson; daughters Deborah Dawn Ealy of Barrington, N.H., Diana Sue Foster of Alton Bay, N.H. and Rebecca Lynn Michell of Smyrna, Tenn. He also has five amazing grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Mayme Pearson and his brother, Lt. Col. George Pearson.
Memorial services was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Christ The King Lutheran Church.
