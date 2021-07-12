William Bramlette “Bram” Lasseter, 68, died at his home in Wapiti on July 10, 2021, while surrounded by loved ones, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
Bram was born on Aug. 27, 1952, in Fort Worth, Texas, to William “Bill” and Mary Ann Lasseter. He was in the first graduating class of Trinity High School, Euless, Texas, in 1970, which he followed by attending North Texas State University in Denton, Texas.
All people die, but not all people live!... Bram lived!
He developed his passion for the outdoors at an early age, often accompanying his father on hunting and fishing trips, a lifestyle he continued for the rest of his life. Bram chose a career that afforded him the opportunity to spend time outside.
Bram worked for Texas-based Gearhart-Owen Industries, a wireline and perforation service provider. In the early 1980s, this Texas Oil Man became a Mountain Man, moving to Wyoming and eventually starting his own company, Frontier Production Logging, where he used his new equipment, technology and industry knowledge to work throughout the Big Horn Basin. Later Bram, with his entrepreneurial spirit, quick wit and famous barbecue smoked brisket, worked as a Sales and Operations Coordinator for several wire line operations throughout Wyoming until his retirement in 2017.
Bram was preceded in death by both his parents and his sister Lynn Lasseter Buchanan.
Those left to keep his memory alive include sons Beau Bigham and Dusty Lasseter and wife Kayla Lasseter; sister Cindy Lasseter Payne and husband Trent Payne; his partner and loving caregiver Jody Spence; brother-in-law Buck Buchanan; nieces Jennifer Lincoln, Ashley Vang, Hannah Payne; nephew Kirk Payne and several loving cousins.
Bram had an adventurous spirit that took him all over the world. He treasured his numerous bird dogs, appaloosa race horses, sea-worthy fishing boats and fine firearms.
He will be remembered for his love and loyalty to family, his witty sense of humor, his wildly outrageous (and often inappropriate) comments and stories, and his deep gravelly voice. I’m sure all who knew him or ever called his phone will forever remember that voice saying … “This is Bram.”
There will be a Celebration of Life at Bram’s house on July 18 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m., 3327 North Fork Highway, Wapiti.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Condolences can be left on Bram’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
