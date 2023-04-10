Steven Hawkins, 58, of Yankton, S.D., died on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial for both Steven and his wife, Wendy, will be at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Steve was born April 11, 1964, in San Diego to Tilman and Shirley (Frank) Hawkins. He grew up in California and attended high school.
After high school, Steve received his training to become a paramedic and worked in San Diego for a few years. He moved to Cody and worked as a paramedic for both the West Park Hospital in Cody as well as providing ambulance service for Yellowstone National Park.
Steve met Wendy Lundstrom who was a receptionist in the X-ray department at the hospital and on April 17, 1993, they were married in Cody. They lived in Cody until 2009 when Steve accepted the position as the administrator of Yankton County EMS.
Steve loved his job. He loved being able to help people and to save their lives. Steve was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a true cowboy at heart and loved riding horses and watching old westerns. He will be greatly missed.
Steve is survived by his three children: Brad Hawkins of Yankton, Mandi Hawkins and fiancé, Brandon Erickson of Doon, Iowa, and Trenton Hawkins of Yankton; one brother Mike Hawkins of Cody; sister Kathy (Bill) LaFollette of Cody; and several nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and died about nine hours after the death of his wife Wendy.
To send an online message to the family, please visit Wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.