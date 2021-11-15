William Dustin Rhodes, 34, of Cody, passed away on Nov. 4, 2021. How do you sum up a man in a few paragraphs? Son, brother, husband, father, friend; Dustin was all of these and more to many.
Born on Dec. 14, 1986, Dustin was the first born son to W. Dexter and Jamie Rhodes, brother to Jon (Kateland) and Ethan Rhodes, husband to Heather Rhodes, father to W. Luke, Hayley, Marshall, Lincoln, and Oliver Rhodes, Grandson to W. Edward and Louise Rhodes and J. Frederick and Dora (deceased) and Buffy Burris; uncle, cousin, son-in-law, brother-in-law, the list goes on as Dustin made an impact in so many people’s lives. Dustin was preceded by W. Edward Rhodes and Dora Burris and survived by many more.
Dustin loved all things outdoors; hunting, fishing, horse-back riding, rock-hounding; yet as much as he loved the activities themselves, it was more about a way to connect with people for him. Many folks were on the receiving end of his random phone calls as he commuted from work at BNSF to home in the afternoons. Jesus used Dustin’s connection and love for people to draw them to Him.
Dustin and his wife, Heather, have five beautiful children whom Dustin adored and doted on, along with his nephews and niece. He was always a kid favorite when he walked in the room. Dustin was a big man in both stature and heart and his presence will always be missed.
As we face life before us without his presence, we remain focused on who Jesus was to Dustin. Jesus was Dustin’s Savior and we stand on that knowledge and the promise that we will see him again. We could write about his hobbies and the kind of man Dustin was all day, but Dustin’s legacy is not in his earthly accomplishments. His legacy is his love of Jesus and how he instilled that in his children and all those he interacted with. Gone, but not forgotten, we say goodbye to the earthly man and longingly look forward to the heavenly glory.
A graveside service will be at Riverside Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. A celebration of life will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Condolences to his family can be sent at his memorial page at BallardFH.com.
