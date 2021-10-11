The world recently lost Dolores Disinger, a sweet, energetic, independent woman who spent her life caring for others as a mother, grandmother, wife and nurse. She passed away on Oct. 2, 2021, in Cody.
She found a way to love everyone and was always chasing a dream. In her 70s she packed up and moved to Wyoming, built a home near a stream at the foot of the mountains, added a horse barn, stocked it with four-legged friends and married again. She was known to hop on an ATV, armed with a pistol and bear spray, and take off ready for an adventure. Her children and grandchildren have been lucky to inherit some of her spirited wanderer blood.
God speed Mom, and know that we will always be inspired by your spirit, your unfailing belief in us and your profound love of nature.
Funeral services will be at Bennett Creek Church in Clark on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with graveside services to follow at the Bennett Creek Cemetery.
Condolences can be left on Dolores’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
