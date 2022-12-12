On Dec. 7, 2022, the angels came to take Marilyn Lee McWilliams into the heavenly sky.
Marilyn Lee McWilliams was born on Dec. 19, 1946, in Greybull to Carol Johnston and James Johnston. Marilyn was the oldest of the three kids Marilyn, Linda and Bob Johnston.
Marilyn attended Cody schools and graduated in 1965. At the same time, she met the love of her life, Dale Allen McWilliams. They were married in August of 1966.
Mom started working at numerous jobs, housekeeping at the Wigwam Motel and housekeeping for Fran at the Carter Mountain Motel. Also working at the Covered Wagon with Karen Mittlieder. And most special, her working at Kmart in Cody for 17 years, from 1981-1998, where she made so many special friends. Her favorite position there was catching shoplifters.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 47-plus years, Dale Allen McWilliams, sister Linda Admidin, mom and dad Carol Johnston and James Johnston, aunt Maxine Hill and grandparents, Mabel and Mac Boyt.
She is survived by her sons Jeffrey Boyt McWilliams and Cary Lee McWilliams and aunt Delores Miller, all of Cody, brother Bob Johnston (Scharen) of Shell, and many nieces, nephews, two great-nephews Miles Zeus McWilliams and Walter McWilliams of Denver and Tempe, Ariz., respectively, along with many stepdaughters and stepkids.
Marilyn enjoyed the time with her mom at Deer Creek, at the end of the South Fork when she was three or four. Also camping every summer up at Hunter Peak along the Clarks Fork River, along with the many cruises she and Dale went on. Their trips took them all over the United States and Canada as well.
Cremation has taken place at Ballard Funeral Home. Mom’s service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cody, at 2 p.m. Eulogy to be read by Pastor Pat Montgomery. Reception will follow in Buswell Hall at the church.
We welcome all those special friends whose heart our mom touched in her life and our family to remember our mom, through worship and love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.