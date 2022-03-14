Raye Rita Taggart Graham Keif, 91, passed away on March 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1930, in Billings, to Lloyd and Louise Welch Taggart; she was the eighth of their nine children. Raye earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming.
Raye was raised in Cody. Her identity as “a Taggart” provided her with a lifelong and loving “place to belong,” high standards of conduct and integrity, meaningful traditions and wonderful opportunities. Raye was proud of, and loyal to, her Wyoming and Taggart heritage.
Raye was a master of the written word and a prolific letter writer; she used her writing skills to enhance relationships and familial bonds. She spent the last few months of her life re-reading family letters.
Raye sought for perfection in her presentation of home, food, dress and family. Her eye for design, class, sophistication and beauty created memorable times of celebration for family and friends.
Raye was a connoisseur of culture, music and the arts, both as a participant and as a spectator. She spent many years working with the Utah Heritage Foundation, where her love of design, architecture and history provided her with meaningful work and dear friends.
Raye’s life was not without significant trials and hardships; she approached and endured these circumstances, to the very end, with her “perfection of presentation” and with dignity.
Raye was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was married to Scott Graham (deceased) and later married to Philip Keif (deceased).
Raye loved her children and her heart’s desire was their happiness. She is survived by her daughter Morgan Graham Grow (David), her son Bruce Graham (Annette), her five grandchildren, Adam Grow, Elliot (Lexi) Grow, Samantha Debenham (Derek), Spencer Grow and Rosemary Sperry (Jason) and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.
The family would like to thank Tomi Hamblin and the staff at Cottonwood Creek Assisted Living for their kind and loving care of Raye over the last years of her life.
A graveside service will be held on a yet-to-be determined day in June 2022, at the Riverside Cemetery in Cody.
