Katherine “Kaye” Wynn Simonton passed away courageously and gracefully in her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 20 after battling breast cancer since 2016. As her lungs emptied for the last time, her heart was full.
In March 2023, an aggressive single-cell carcinoma, ureteral cancer turned up uninvited. After unsuccessfully trying to get it to leave, Kaye made peace with it and entered hospice treatment on June 9.
Kaye will be cremated at Cappadona Funeral Home in Colorado. Services will be scheduled for the fall 2023.
