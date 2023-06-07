Mary Germaine Husar, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and Nana, went home to our Lord Jesus on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House surrounded by family.
The youngest of two children and only daughter, Mary was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Brockton, Mass., to Elizabeth and Leonard Martin. As a young girl she loved music, animals and, like most younger siblings, pestering her older brother Ronald.
At some point the family traveled from the East Coast to Torrance, Calif., where they lived for many years. She graduated from Torrance High School in 1965.
At the age of 25 she prayed a novena to our Holy Mother for a husband. In 1975 that prayer was answered. While working at the Torrance Datsun Dealership she met the love of her life, James Husar, and one year later on Aug. 21, 1976, they were married. They moved to Lancaster, Calif., where they decided to start a family. After a couple of miscarriages they looked into becoming foster parents, eventually adopting their son Anthony Husar in 1978 and their daughter Elizabeth Bapst in 1984. They got a surprise a year later when on March 16, 1985, she gave birth to twin daughters, Theresa Flinn and Bridget Husar at just 28 weeks. Sadly in January 1986 Bridget passed away. On Sept. 22, 1986, she gave birth to a son Kevin Husar. He passed away 11 months later.
In 1991 the family moved to Cody for a fresh start. It was here that she joined the church choir and found a new hobby of collecting things, mainly dogs and cats from the local animal shelter, much to the disapproval of her husband, a passion that she passed on to her children.
She had many jobs in her life, but her favorite job was being a wife and a mother to not only her children but their friends as well. And they called her mom and she loved them all like they were her own. She loved her family very much, but her grandsons were the apple of her eye.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years James, son Anthony, daughters Elizabeth and Theresa, her brother Ronald and his family, five grandsons Christopher, Kevin, William, Levi and Jeorge and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, her son Kevin, daughter Bridget, a few aunts and uncles and many pets.
There will be a viewing today, Thursday, June 8, at 4 p.m. followed by a rosary at 5 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home. The funeral will be on Friday at 10 a.m. at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery.
