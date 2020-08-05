Derek “Dex” E. Hill, 33, of Logansport, Ind., died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Born Feb. 12, 1987, in Cody, he was the son of Doug and Janet (Asay) Hill.
On Sept. 22, 2012, at The Cabin in Cody, he married the love of his life Jamie (Bowman) Hill.
Following his graduation from high school, Dex completed tech school and then entered the U.S. Army. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army Airborne Infantry.
Dex loved the outdoors, especially the beauty of his home state–Wyoming. He loved shooting sports and motorcycles. It was never just a “date night” when he took Jamie out... it was always an adventure that he had planned for her. He loved life, he loved his cats, but most dearly of all he loved his parents Doug and Janet.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 8 years, Jamie Hill of Logansport; his parents Doug and Janet Hill; his brother Ryan Hill; his half-brother Andy Hill; his half-sister Amy Hill; several nieces and nephews; his aunt and uncle, Deb and Craig Carroll; and two cousins, Bryce and Shawna.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Cody, at the family cabin at 11:30 a.m. Afterwards there will be a public gathering held at the Elks Club from 2-4 p.m.
A memorial service will be held in Logansport at a later date.
