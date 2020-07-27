In memory of Kenneth A. Beyeler, graveside committal at Riverside Cemetery is Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m., followed by funeral service at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1207 Stampede Ave., at 11 a.m.
