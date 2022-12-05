sing of our beloved wife and mother, Linda Dianne Batt-Gelder, at the age of 76.
Linda passed away, surrounded by her husband and children, after a heroic battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Linda is survived by her loving husband Roger Gelder; her children Dusty Nelson, Kelly Nelson and Brand Nelson and his wife Donella; her stepson David Gelder and his wife Jill; her eight grandchildren Montana Hanson, Lily Nelson, Addison Nelson, Bergin Nelson, Trinity Nelson, Treve Gelder, Jobi Gelder, and Hansen Gelder; and her brother and sisters Daniel Batt, Marilyn Dunn, Bonita Ericksen and Marshall Batt. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
As per Linda’s wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held. There will be a private celebration of life on Jan. 21 with only close family members and friends present.
Linda’s full obituary can be viewed on Dahl Funeral Chapel’s website, dahlfuneralchapel.com/obituaries.
