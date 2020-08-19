Inga Brigina Child (nee Johnson) was born in Bygland, Minn., on Feb. 18, 1939, to her Norway-born parents.
She grew up on a farm with her older sister and two older brothers. Working in Minneapolis, she met and was married to Frank Washburn Child in 1964 until his passing in 2012.
During this time, she spent time as a police officer, equestrian rider and devoted mother to her three children. After moving to Cody in 1981, Inga also took time to achieve a doctorate in theology and travel to many countries spreading her ministry and starting and running the Mannahouse since 1999, devoting her time to helping others.
Inga departed this world on Sept. 12, 2019, and is survived by her sister, three children Kevin Child, Timothy Child, Judith Labert (Kyle), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a host of lifelong friends.
A memorial service is planned for Aug. 22, 2020, in Cody at the Streams of Life Church at 2637 Sheridan Ave., at 11 a.m.
Donations, if desired, may be made in lieu of flowers to the Mannahouse at P.O.Box 1834, Cody, WY, 82414 to help continue her legacy.
Please feel free to use the following link to add your special memories, pictures and stories to share with our family and friends to celebrate Inga, ingachild.muchloved.com/
