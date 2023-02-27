Harriet Grace Liddle Shockley, 93, of Cody, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 26, 2023.
Memorial services will be at the Cody Nazarene Church on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. Arrangements are with Ballard Funeral Home.
