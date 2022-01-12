Rachel Leigh Sirman was born on May 1, 1992, in Lufkin, Texas, and died at the age of 29 in Cody, Wyo.
Rachel attended schools in Natchez, Miss., and Kountze, Texas, where she excelled in academics and participated in a number of extracurricular activities and leadership programs. In her sophomore year she was selected to be an exchange student to Brazil with Rotary International. After she returned to the states, she attended The Texas Academy of Leadership in the Humanities at Lamar University, graduating in 2010. She went on to major in Linguistics at the University of Mississippi where she was a member of the sorority Kappa Alpha Theta. Since 2018 she has worked at resorts in Texas and Wyoming.
She was preceded in death by her brother Nathan Sirman; her grandparents Rev. William and Patricia Sirman; Vernon and Frances Pike, and a cousin Kathleen Nettles.
She is survived by her father Samuel Sirman and his wife Caren of Richmond, Texas; her mother Connie Malo and her husband Rick of Midland, Texas; sister Allison Salinas and husband Joshua of Portsmouth, Va.; step-siblings Elayne and Jeter DeTorres of Richmond; nephew Tristan Boudreaux of Texas City, Texas, and niece Helena Salinas of Portsmouth, Va. along with a host of family and friends.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. The family asks for donations to your favorite charity to be made in her memory.
Condolences to the family and memories of Rachel can be left on her memorial page at BallardFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.