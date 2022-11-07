John Paul Brantz, 68, of Cody passed away on Nov. 2, 2022, after a difficult battle with medical conditions for many years.
John was born on March 15, 1954, to Walter and Kitty Brantz in Laramie. After John graduated from Cody High School in 1972, he pursued a degree in Biology at the University of Wyoming. During this time John met the love of his life, Susan Kathleen Swensen (Kathy), they were married in 1978. John and Kathy went on to have two children, Wesley and Matthew.
After graduation he worked for Husky Oil, before moving to Evanston to start a long career with Chevron Oil Co., specifically at the Carter Creek Gas Plant. He worked there with friends from Cody, and made many more while in this industry.
After retirement, he took pleasure in his roles at Christ the King Lutheran Church. He had a very strong faith and enjoyed being an usher as well as participating as a trustee. He will be missed by all those who loved him. We can all take comfort that he is with his Savior Christ Jesus now.
John was predeceased by his wife Kathy, his brother Robert and his niece Amanda Seedhouse.
He is survived by parents Walter and Kitty Brantz, siblings Bill (Lynda) Brantz, Vicki (Tim) Seedhouse, children Wesley (Amy) Brantz, Matthew (Emily) Brantz, niece and nephews Erika (Chris) Large, Derek Brantz, Shaun (Julie) Seedhouse, and four grandkids; Rebecca and Michael Brantz, Maudie and Zella Brantz.
Services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Dec. 9 at 11 a.m., with fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, he has requested considering a donation to a veteran’s organization, such as Tunnel to Towers Foundation, local VFW, etc.
Memories and condolences can be sent on John’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
