Joan Francis Shoemaker Eagler, 94, peacefully passed on July 8 at Cody Regional Long Term Care Center. Although mom’s name is spelled “Joan” it was pronounced ‘JoAnn.’ The last “n” was left off of the birth certificate.
She was born Feb. 9, 1929, to Alice “Allie” and William “Bill” Shoemaker. Her mother was helping to push their car in a blizzard outside of Powell and went into labor. While her dad went for the doctor, her aunt Helen, having just received her nursing degree, helped to deliver her. She was given a drop of whiskey to get her to breathe and placed in a dresser drawer with blankets for her first night on earth. She was raised at Lakeview Ditch Camp (called Fertile Valley at that time) where her dad worked. Her home there was a very small log house that had been built most likely in 1912. It was here that mom learned to swim in the river. She hiked the hills. She liked to tell us the South Fork was her backyard and therefore her playground.
A favorite story mom liked to tell was about how, when she was not very old, her mother was cooking for the workers rebuilding a large break in the ditch. She was usually by her mother’s side, but this day she ventured off. She had started hiking towards her home to get her doll she had left there. A neighbor who happened to be riding horseback along the road saw her and picked her up and brought her back to her mother.
Mom and Dad met at the Antlers Ranch outside of Meeteetse in 1947 where mom was working in the kitchen and dad was working on the ranch. They married Oct. 22, 1948. Mom was content to be a mother and wife. Mom and dad did a lot of traveling with good friends and had some fun adventures. As her elderly relatives became ill, she would travel to their homes and take care of them. She was always there for her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck Eagler and her baby daughter Sarah Elizabeth. Mom is survived by her children Patty (Greg) Brooks of Cody; William (Noreen) Eagler of Cody; and Charlie (Linda) Eagler of Grand Junction, Colo. Her grandchildren are Sarah (Thad) Trujillo of Cheyenne; Larissa Van Setten of Marysville, Wash; Kyle Van Setten of Grand Junction, Colo; Tim (Mandy) Eagler of Green River; and Lloyd Reyes of Cody. Her great-grandchildren are Landon Trujillo of Saratoga; Mikaila Trujillo of Cheyenne; Hannah (Austin) Brant of Grand Junction; and Taydon, Brynlee, Brylie, Taylen, Tayson and Bryton Eagler of Green River. She has one very special great-great-grandson, Carter Charles Brant of Grand Junction, Colo.
There will be no service per her wishes.
