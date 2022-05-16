Susan Flitcraft Dillie passed away Wednesday April 27, 2022.
Susan was born Sept. 23, 1958, to Rosalie and Melvin Flitcraft in Bakersfield, Calif. Susan spent her early years in California with her parents and siblings Jerry, Cindy and Jeff.
In 1965 the family packed up and moved to Powell, Wyo., where Susan obtained her education and graduated high school. She went on to college and in 1979 she welcomed her first son Andy, and in 1985 her second son Daniel. The two brought so much love into her life. The trio lived in Cody, where Susan began her career with the U.S. Forest Service. Susan loved the outdoors, so working for the forest service was a perfect fit.
An amazing opportunity opened for her to move to Colorado with a promotion. It was in Delta, Colo., where she fell in love with Dave Dillie. They were the perfect pair, and 2001 the two took a journey that stopped at a little chapel in Las Vegas. She gained two wonderful daughters, Heather and Kimberly, with this union.
Susan loved camping, jeeping, a good campfire, hikes, a gin and tonic, and being around friends and family; however, her greatest joy was her grandkids. Biological or not they were hers to spoil. Then came great-grandkids. Oh, the pride and joy she had showing off her grandbabies and great-grandbabies.
Susan loved with every ounce of her soul, and had a wonderful way of making everyone feel special and important in their own unique way. Her bond was her word, and her word was her bond.
Susan was preceded in death by parents Melvin Flitcraft, Rosalie Williams and her brother-in-law Charles Norris.
She is survived by her loving husband Dave Dillie, sons Andy (Megan) Miller, Daniel Orr, bonus daughters Heather and Kimberly Dillie, 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, brothers Jerry (Lee) Flitcraft, Jeffery (Sheri) Flitcraft, sister Cindy Norris, along with many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. She will be greatly missed by many.
A memorial is planned for later this summer.
