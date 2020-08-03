Lowell P. Keller died July 25, 2020.
He was born Nov. 30, 1944, in Beaver Crossing, Neb.
When he graduated from high school he went into the Navy for four years. When he got out of the Navy he moved to Wyoming and lived 44 years in Meeteetse and Cody.
He has three children and five grandchildren. He also owned a lumber business and cut firewood for people.
Lowell is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Irene and his brothers Kermit and Ralph Keller and Uncle Martin Jensen.
Lowell is survived by his children Shondell, Paul and Rocky Keller. He had numerous friends out there that will miss him.
