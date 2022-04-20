Judith Ann Blair, 70, of Cody, passed away at her home with her family at her side on April 15, 2022.
Judie was born to Eugene and Frances Macsurak in South Milwaukee on March 6, 1952.
Judie made her way to Cody with her 6-year-old son James in the spring of 1977. Judie met Ted Blair, a Cody native in 1981 and they married on Aug. 25, 1984. After marrying, Ted and Judie had two more boys, Quintin Theodore “QT” and Taggart Jordan “TJ” in 1986 and 1989, respectively.
Judie is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ted Blair, her three boys, James Blair (wife Emily and grandson Taylor Blair), Quintin Theodore Blair (girlfriend Brittania), Taggart Jordan Blair (wife Saika and grandson Jackson Blair) as well as her sister Carol Boyd (husband Rick, daughters Shannon and Jessi.)
Other than loving and caring for her family, Judie was a fierce businesswoman and the driver behind the family business, Blair Hotels over the past four decades. With her and Ted traveling to the Pacific Rim and the entire globe starting in the mid 80s to bring tourism to Wyoming, she was a trailblazer for many to follow after her.
Judie would want to be remembered as a hardworking, determined force who had a tremendous amount of love for her family and close friends. She loved to travel and explore the world. She rarely met a stranger and saw possibilities everywhere she went. She was a dreamer and a capable one at that.
The family appreciates all of the support they have received from family and friends, the community and from abroad.
Judie will be missed greatly. She touched many people in her lifetime. She was a mentor to an endless list of people.
Her memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1407 Heart Mountain Street, Cody, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. with graveside services to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with Judie’s family on her memorial page at BallardFH.com.
