Julie McHoes, AKA “Insane Jane,” passed away in her home on March 30, 2023. Even in death she would not want her real age revealed and will be forever 27!
Julie was born in Williston, N.D., and was best known for her hard work ethic, sarcasm, love for “Murder She Wrote,” and her unrelenting love of Rod Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gus, mother Carla, father Lester, and brothers Robin and Loren. She is survived by her daughters Brandi and Lindsi; grandchildren Neisha, Dylan and Cody; great-grandchildren Indigo and India; and siblings Michael, Scott, Lucky and Misty.
In lieu of services or flowers, Julie’s family kindly requests you hug/call your family, friends, and be kind to one another.
Cremation services will be provided by Ballard Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at Ballardfh.com.
