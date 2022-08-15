Harold G. Martin was born to Evelyn B. Braten and Raymond Earl Martin in Cody on June 20, 1948.
He was the oldest of two children. His family moved several times ranging from Cody to Clark, the Sunlight Basin and Whitefish, Mont. At the age of 16 he worked on the Switchback Road dynamiting and clearing the road all the way to the top. He worked for John Bugus until he graduated from Whitefish.
He was drafted into the Army after a year of college in Bozeman, Mont. He served two tours in Vietnam. When he came home, he went to horseshoeing school in Texas. He started shoeing in Minnesota where he met and married Linda. They lived there for a few years before moving back to Wyoming.
They worked for the John Bugus Ranch for seven years, then moved to Columbus, Mont., and started driving truck. That was the start of becoming a self-employed truck driver. He hauled everything from cattle to cars and eventually frac sand and drove long haul throughout the lower 48. He met many good friends driving truck.
Harold enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Harold dedicated most of his life to providing a better life for his family anyway he could. Never at a loss for words, Harold was always there with a story and advice.
Harold is survived by his wife Linda, their three children Jaimie, Kelly (Tanner) and Michael (Jessica), grandchildren Isabel Tobin and Ronin Wichern.
Harold was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother Earl Martin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
