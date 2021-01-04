Judith Ann Royer

On the warm spring day of June 5 in Brooklyn, N.Y., a precious little angel was born to Anthony “Tony” Madrick and Juliette (List) Madrick. They named their precious child Judith Ann Madrick and called her Judy for short.
Judy spent much of childhood between the family home in New York state and their summer home by the Jersey shore. Judy had a love for animals and had many through her life including two ducks “Mustard” and “Custard.”
Her parents divorced and both remarried. From her father’s new union, she gained a sister named Barbara and they were inseparable growing up. Her mother remarried and became Juliette Korin. Judy now had two sets of loving parents and a big sister. She graduated from high school and worked for the telephone company and later on was an executive secretary to the president of Ronson Lighters.
Judy married her first husband, and in the first year was blessed with a beautiful baby girl they named Lisa. Three years later her precious son Peter arrived. She left her career behind to become a stay-at-home mom to her two children, making the family home in Ringwood, N.J.
In 1973 the family relocated to Cody and made their home in Wapiti. A divorce followed shortly after arriving in Cody and Judy went back to work first at Yellow V gift shop, then a credit specialist with Husky Oil Company, and her final career before retiring was with Simpson, Kepler and Edwards, attorneys at law.
She met the love of her life Christopher Royer and the two were married in 1979, making their home on the South Fork, forming a loving home and watching Judy’s two children grow. Judy enjoyed cooking for her family, baking and tending to her flower beds. She still had a great fondness for animals and fed all the wild creatures that came into the family yard. She also loved riding horses and exploring the mountains around Cody and traveling.
Judy became a grandmother to her beloved grandson Jordan in 1995 and after retiring put all her energy back into her family full-time, often traveling to Australia to spend time with her daughter and grandson. In the mid 2000s Judy and Chris both retired and decided to settle into their retirement home at Canadian Lakes, Mich.
In Michigan, Judy found the perfect blend of Wyoming and New Jersey, making it her ideal home. She loved the area with all the many Amish Farms and spending time on the lakes boating. Judy was extremely active and always focused on her health and the health of her loved ones.
In 2018, she started having medical concerns and it was not long before she was diagnosed with ALS, also know as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. She took this disease head on and worked daily to keep up her strength and never complained. Throughout this fight she never lost focus of her beloved family and always looked out for them first.
In the early morning of Dec. 15, 2020, while in a deep sleep she lost her battle against this horrible disease.
Judy was preceded in death by her loving parents Robert and Juliette Korin, Anthony and Laura Madrick, her grandparents Louis and Beatrice List, and sister Barbara.
She is survived by her loving husband Chris, children Lisa Towns, Peter Korin, and precious grandson Jordan Towns.
Per her wishes she has been cremated and will be buried next to her mother in Riverside Cemetery. There will be a private graveside service in Cody sometime in the early spring.
The family is asking in lieu of cards and flowers that you make a donation to The ALS Association Michigan Chapter, 6352 Fulton St. E, Ada, MI, 49301.
