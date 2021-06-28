Doris Gullion, born Doris Laverne Booze, got her angel wings March 26, 2021.
She passed away at the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 90.
Doris was born to Virgil Clifton and Edna Alice (Winter) Booze on February 28, 1931, in North Platte, Neb.
Two memorial services will be held, the first in Powell at the First United Methodist Church, 137 West 2nd Street, at 10 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021. The second one will be at 1 p.m. the same day at the Meeteetse City Park.
