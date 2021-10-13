Joseph R. Maynard, 79, of Cody/Wapiti, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 4, 2021.
Joe was born Sept. 30, 1942, in Buffalo, N.Y., to his parents Joseph H. and Helen (Haupt) Maynard.
Joe was the anchor of our family. He was a great father, grandfather, boyfriend and great friend of many people.
Joe served in the Air Force, then found his way to Colorado in Glenwood Springs where he raised his family and worked at Mid-Continent Coal mine where he drove truck. He then switched hats and became a very well-known bail bondsman in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Joe loved and cherished his family and friends. He had a great love for the outdoors, hunting, fishing and exploring. Joe finally retired and moved to Wapiti in 2003 where he last lived.
Joe was an avid gun and knife collector and tradesman. He also had a love for rocks, Indian artifacts and Western memorabilia. These were the things that made him the happiest and he could tell you anything you wanted to know about what he had. He was also a great story-teller of his life stories.
Joe is survived by his sister Barbara, son Dan and his wife Cindi, three grandchildren, Heather, Caleb and Jacob and his girlfriend Sue.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Helen.
Joe was one of a kind and will be greatly missed. A celebration for his life will be held at a later date not yet determined at this time.
Condolences to the family can be left on Joe’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.