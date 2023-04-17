Thomas Fredrick Wagner was born on a Michigan summer’s day in 1936. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1954 and later graduated from Michigan State University in 1958.
Multitalented, he was an accomplished athlete who ran track, played trumpet in a jazz band, sang bass in the varsity quartet and became student director of the Men’s Glee Club — all while completing a BS in history and an MS in Sociology/Anthropology. His talents and education enriched countless lives, both the lives of the students he served, and the family he cherished.
He married the love of his life in July of 1959. Their first journey together took them on a five-week honeymoon to Alaska in Tom’s homemade truck camper. On this adventure they would find Wrangell, the first of many treasured canine companions. Through life’s seasons, they lived a life full of adventure and service to others.
Together they shared a deep love of God, family, country, and the outdoors, writing a song which continues to weave through mountains, churches, schools and generations.
Brimming with perpetual laughter and cheer, Tom’s blue eyes sparkled like the many waters he navigated. His brilliant mind learned and thought swiftly, but he always patiently taught us, and endowed both knowledge and character with each lesson. Ever a coach, he could see a “loss” as a win.
Small children especially loved him because he was as kind as he was generous and strong. People of all ages shared the warmth of his campfire and family kitchen.
Despite the numerous trials he endured, he possessed the ever-joyous hope for the future. All who commemorate him will remember his vibrant energy which seemed to reflect the wilderness he loved so deeply. “There are some who can live without wild things and some who cannot.” (Aldo Leopold). Tom is one who could not! Countless hours were spent hiking, hunting, fishing, backpacking and shooting.
Dedicated to our country’s freedoms and the outdoors, he worked tirelessly to conserve habitat and the second Amendment freedoms so many previous generations fought to achieve.
Many were introduced and taught respect for the wild country and its pleasures through family and student trips to Canada, Alaska, Wyoming and the Great Lakes states.
Thirty-five years teaching and coaching, one year as Education Specialist for the Wyoming Game and Fish, and thousands of volunteer hours planting trees, teaching hunters safety, mentoring young people … created a legacy of knowledge that will continue well beyond his passing.
When Tom departed for his eternal home on April 6, 2023, his devoted and beloved wife Carol was at his side. His ashes will spread in the wild country of Sunlight Basin, the place he cherished and called home.
As you remember the man who loved each season on its own terms, look for forward to the new life of spring. May the peace, grace, hope and promise of Easter fill your hearts and bless your futures.
Those who miss hearing his cheerful whistling, humor, rollicking songs, ballads, and his rendition of Danny Boy include wife Carol, son Matthew Wagner (Brigid), granddaughters Grace, Abigail and Sophia, daughter Heather Maxcy (Chris) and granddaughter Carol Rose.
Tom’s memorial service will be held April 20, at noon at the Cody United Methodist Church. Please join us for a luncheon after the service. Memories and condolences can be left on Tom’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
