David LeRoy Behling, age 79, passed away peacefully, like a true cowboy, with his boots on, Nov. 1, 2021, in Cody.
David, aka “Buck”, was born on Oct. 12, 1942, to LeRoy and Alice Talbot Behling in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1960, and soon after served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in Germany. Shortly after his return, he began studies at Weber State College and started a family. He was a true cowboy with many talents, including being an avid outdoorsman and telling stories of the great West. He first learned to love the great outdoors following a trip to Yellowstone with his family when he was young and determined to work there at the Yellowstone Lodge when he was old enough. He loved leading horseback trips through the mountains near Yellowstone for many years. He loved the outdoors and felt the greatest peace when in nature. David’s other talents were with horses, outdoor cooking, gunsmithing and his greatest love was leatherwork. He turned out beautiful holsters, belts, and other tooled leather items, each one a masterpiece. David worked for the U.S. Forest Service, and later served as a volunteer for them. The friendships that he has made along his journey were a treasure to him and will carry with him to the next life. Unfortunately, due to arthritis and poor eyesight, many of the hobbies he loved and enjoyed doing became difficult.
David was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He leaves behind a legacy of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. David loved his two sisters Sally and Holly and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents LeRoy Behling, and Alice Talbot Behling and a son, Scott. To all the loved ones he has left behind, he truly treasured your friendships. The family thanks the friends/family in Cody as well as at The Irma, for all the great memories and love they have extended over the years. He is survived by his children; Sean, Eric, Krissy, Katie, Mark, Misti, Kayla, Matt, and Justin as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews who loved him.
Memorial services will be held in Cody on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home. Another Memorial service will be held in Ogden, Utah, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. at the church located at 300 Iowa Ave. Ogden, Utah. Interment will follow at the Myers Evergreen Cemetery. Remaining ashes will be taken to the mountains near Cody. The service at Ballard Funeral Home will be live streamed on Ballard’s Facebook page. Condolences can be sent on Buck’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
