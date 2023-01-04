Florence Barbara Meister, 86, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, at 1:08 a.m. after a nearly five-year battle with leukemia.
Florence was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on Feb. 1, 1936, the daughter of Joseph Haupert and Marie B. Giessler Haupert. She was the eighth of 10 children.
In 1956 she married Lawrence F. Meister. They moved to Wilton Junction, Iowa, where Larry was employed by the school district as a junior high teacher. In May of 1957, they moved to Omaha and lived there while Larry pursued his Master’s Degree. They moved to Cody in August of 1959 and have made Cody their home since then.
Florence’s main occupation for many years was as a homemaker. Eventually she returned to the workforce and was employed by Montgomery Ward Catalog Store for a year, and then by Husky Oil Co. for 10 1/2 years. She then worked for Waddell & Reed Inc. as a secretary/receptionist for seven years until her retirement in 1994. She did office work for St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for many years following retirement.
Mrs. Meister is survived by her 12 children: Mary (David) Wilson of Cody, Gregory (Lori) Meister of Wichita, Kan., Vincent (Stacy) Meister of Midvale, Utah, Michael (Marla Mahoney) Meister of Stevensville, Mont., Monica Meister of Boise, Idaho, Jerome (Kim) Meister of Monroe, Ga., Angela (Mark) Longo of Cody, Anthony Meister of Conception, Mo., Kathie (Larry) Supik of Sylva, N.C., Geri Wagner of Las Vegas, Andrew (Amy) Meister of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Philip Meister of Vernal, Utah. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are two sisters Elizabeth (Merlin) Thies of Waterloo, Iowa, and Barbara (Kenneth) Thoma of Gilbertville, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years who passed away on the same day 14 years ago (12-30-2008), her parents, brothers Karl, John, and Richard and sisters Emily Ann Chappell and Marian Harris of New Hudson, Mich., Irene Guisbert of Lima, OH, and Louise Haupert of Dubuque, Iowa.
The Rosary will be recited for Florence B. Meister at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Friday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. Celebration of the Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Charles Heston Joseph officiating.
Memories and condolences can be left on Florence’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
