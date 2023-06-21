John Wesley Rust, 80, passed away at Cody Regional Health on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
He is survived by his wife JoAnn “Josie” Speer-Rust; a son John and numerous other family members.
A memorial gathering will be held at a latter date.
Condolences may be expressed at ballardfh.com.
