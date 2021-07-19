Jo Ellis Gordon was born March 29, 1929, in Greybull, to Earl C. Ellis and Hazel Johnson Ellis. She passed away at the age of 92 on July 13, 2021.
She spent her childhood in Burlington. After spending time at a one-room schoolhouse, Jo graduated from Burlington High School in 1947.
Jo moved to Cody in 1951 where she lived until her passing. During her time in Cody, she worked as a legal secretary for several private attorneys and then for Honolulu and Husky Oil. She served her community as a former president of the Eagles auxiliary and a long-term member of the Does. She enjoyed going to the local theater and community concerts.
She married Preator Gormley in 1950 and to this union, their daughter Marlene was born. They later divorced. In 1976 she married her best friend and love of her life, Jim Gordon. Together they spent 34 years together before Jim’s passing in 2010.
Jo and Jim loved to travel, their adventures took them across the country visiting family and friends along the way. Jo enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and would often have their favorite pie ready when they arrived at her home. Jo loved doing her crossword puzzles and loved to cook, never feared making a new recipe and was famous for her Jell-O salads.
Jo is survived by her daughters Marlene (Tom) Edman, Linda (Don) Tomasek, and Marilee (Larry) Johnson, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and brother Don (Norma) Schlaf.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Jerry Denton, brother Harry J. Schlaf and her daughter Debbie Gordon-Starkey.
The family would like to thank Judy and her staff at the LTCC for their loving care of “Miss Jo” over the past two years. Jo will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, July 17, at Riverside Cemetery in Cody.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.