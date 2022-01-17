Kenneth Dale Kowlok, of Cody, Wyo., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 85 years old. Ken was born in Gebo, Wyo. on March 5, 1936 to the late Rudolph and Evelyn Kowlok. He graduated from Thermopolis High School in 1954. In January of 1955 he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served for 30 years and retired as a Master Chief Draftsman. After his retirement, he loaded up the truck and moved back to Wyoming. In 1987 he and longtime love Annette were married.
He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family and friends.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Annette, his son Kenneth, his sister Carol, and brother Gerald. He is survived by his son John (Susie) Kowlok, his daughter Karen (Jeff) Drimel, granddaughters Lauren (Dale) Romack and Kate Drimel, grandsons Keith (Chanteil) Kowlok, Jake (Crystal) Drimel, Cody Drimel and Rhett Kowlok. He is also survived by a great grandson Luke and great granddaughters Pippa, Kynlee and Kyndal, his sisters Miriam Witters, Delores (Phil) Crouch and Judy (Bill) Birchfield, brother Rudy (Linda) Kowlok and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Ken was a devout catholic and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.
A memorial celebration of his life is to be determined in early March.
Memories and condolences can be left on Ken’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.