Richard Lee Hockley, a native son of Cody and a dear father and grandfather, succumbed to the infirmities of this mortal life with his soul taking flight on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Graveside services to celebrate his birth into the realms of God will take place at the Cody cemetery on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (808 12th St., Cody) at 12:30 p.m., following graveside services. The sharing of stories and food to fill our souls in remembrance of Rick will be offered.
