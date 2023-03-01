Funeral services for Jacqueline Keesler, 78-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Feb. 14, 2023, at the Billings Clinic, will be held Friday, March 3, at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo, with Father Phil Wagner officiating.
A private family interment will take place at a later date. Donations in Mrs. Keesler’s memory may be made to the St. Francis Animal Shelter at 109 Flatiron Drive in Buffalo, WY, 82834. Online condolences may be made at Harnessfuneral.com.
Jacqueline Keesler was born April 12,1944, in Peekskill, N.Y., to Thaddeus and Bertha Stachurski. She grew up and went to school in Peekskill and graduated from Peekskill High School in 1961. After high school she took a job with Endline Optics. She was married on May 11, 1963, in Peekskill to George Keesler and they made their home in Cortlandt, N.Y., for several years where she was a homemaker and Mr. Keesler worked for the Parks Department.
George took early retirement and in 1981 he and Jackie moved to Cody where Jacqueline was the head of the Shoshone Recreation Swim Division and an aide for Cody High School in the audio/visual department. She retired in 1990 and they later moved to Powell. George passed away on Dec. 25, 2003. Jackie and her companion Henry Martin lived in Burlington and Meeteetse, before moving to Buffalo in October of 2020 where she and Henry lived until her death.
Jackie enjoyed riding horses, hunting, fishing, hiking with her dog Kova and wintering at Seawinds RV Park in Riviera, Texas.
She is survived by one daughter Erica Walker and her husband Matt of Rapid City, S.D.; her longtime companion Henry Martin of Buffalo; one sister Johanna Holmes and her husband Bruce of Meeteetse: and three grandsons Zared, Tate and Treyton Walker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George and one brother Thaddeus Stachurski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.