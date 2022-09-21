Roland Steve Einer, 80, was born April 29, 1942, in Thermopolis to Louis and Sue Einer.
Roland was raised in Grass Creek and graduated high school in Thermopolis in 1960. He graduated from Casper College in 1962 and Billings Business College in 1965.
He worked for Husky Oil in the fixed assets and production departments for 10 years and in electrical submersible pump repair, testing and installation in western United States and Canada for 50 years. He was a “Jack of All Trades.”
He is survived by his beloved wife Kay (Kinkade) of 32 years, daughter Shauna of Austin, Texas, son Michael of Cody, and granddaughters Nicole and Julia Einer.
He is also survived by stepchildren Dustin Krause and Katrina Krause, and grandchildren Alex Granillo, Katie Krause and Sequoia Merten.
No memorial service is planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.