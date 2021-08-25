Jill Schoonover Wolf, 86, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2021, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
She was born in Lafyette, Ohio, on April 12, 1935. She married Bob Wolf in 1954 and had three children, Pam, Carl and Fred.
Jill held many roles in her life, including wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, volunteer and friend. Always quick with a joke, Jill’s witty humor brought life to any conversation and her kindness touched the lives of many. She truly had a servant’s heart.
As a dedicated volunteer at Hospice House, Jill greeted everyone with a smile and loved supporting both the families and staff. Jill was also a longtime member of PEO and greatly cherished the sisterhood and deep friendships she formed. She loved hosting gatherings of people and cultivating friendships and good times for all.
These activities were particularly meaningful to Jill because for her, it was neither the destination nor the journey, but the people she met along the way that were most important.
Jill is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bob, her two children Pam and Carl, and her granddaughter Anna Li.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Riverside Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. and a celebration to follow at The Cody.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jill to Spirit Mountain Hospice House care of Cody Regional Health Foundation, 707 Sheridan Ave., Cody, WY, 82414, codyregionalhealth.org.
