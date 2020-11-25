Victor Eugene Medina died on Nov. 20, 2020, in Cheyenne, Wyo.
Military Interment will be at the VA Cheyenne National Cemetery in the spring of 2021.
Vic was born on March 14, 1942, in Riverton to Frank and Alice Medina. He was the fifth of eight children. He was raised on a ranch in Meeteetse and graduated from high school in 1960. Victor enlisted in the US Army after graduation and served his country for 20 years. He is survived by his wife Kay, two daughters, and two siblings, EG Medina of Sheridan and Rita (Judy) M. Lewis of Cody, numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
“1st Sgt. Medina served three combat tours in Vietnam. Medina distinguished himself on Nov. 25, 1967, in the Theater of the Republic of Vietnam. While on reconnaissance platoon, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry on a combat operation. When the lead track was hit by rocket fire, 1st Sgt. Medina counted the men leaving the track and found one man was still left in the vehicle. He moved forward to help the man, exposing himself to intense hostile fire for 150 meters in order to reach the carrier, he entered the blazing and exploding track and helped the casualty to safety. Still under fire and with complete disregard for his own safety, he carried the injured man to a dust-off ship, saving the man’s life. Sgt. Medina’s personal bravery, aggressiveness, and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflected credit upon himself, his unit, the 25th Infantry Division and the United States Army. Clarence A. Riser ADJ General.”
Medina was awarded the Silver Star for service in a hostile combat zone, two merit Bronze Stars and two purple hearts.
In 1969, during his second tour of duty in Vietnam he was awarded for merit, the Bronze Star for service in a combat zone and a third Purple Heart. In 1970-1971, his third tour of duty; 1st Sgt. Medina was awarded his fourth Bronze Star for Merit and Service in a Combat zone. The South Vietnamese Government awarded Medina, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. Medina was an advisor to the South Vietnam Military.
He retired from the U.S. Army in 1980 and moved to Cheyenne. He acquired his contractor licenses with the County of Laramie and started a successful transport service. Victor was a kind man, he never hesitated to help homeless veterans. He would take them into his home, he never judged. He offered a hand.
