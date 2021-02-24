Rodney Joseph Hayes, 65, loving husband, father, brother and friend, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Rodney was born on Jan. 6, 1956, in Denver to his loving parents Norman Hayes and Norma Meier. Soon after, the family moved to Cody, where they planted roots for years to come.
After graduating from Cody High School in 1974, Rodney dedicated himself to his love of rock and roll, traveling across New Zealand as a roadie for one of his favorite bands. Rod described this time as some of the best days of his life, relishing in the loud music and freedom of it all. Inspired to continue exploring the world, Rodney enlisted the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Phoenix.
Rod returned home to Cody to continue working with his father, managing Standing Star Ranch and assisted with multiple business ventures involving cattle eugenics, IDT, and Blackbelt. In 1985, amidst the long work days and camp weekends, Rodney found the love of his life, Lori.
Rodney and Lori were married at Pahaska on June 3, 1989. They both shared a love for the outdoors, spending as much time as they could together camping with friends (“The Crew”), four-wheeling and exploring.
Shortly after the birth of their son, Ryan Joseph Hayes, Rod’s entrepreneurial mentality took charge as he and Lori founded Custom Delivery Service. They would continue to run Custom Delivery for the next 31 years, building an area staple that allowed them the opportunity to connect with countless community members.
Rodney was a firecracker. He will be remembered for his strength, stubborn soul, fighting spirit and his ability to make every gathering an occasion to remember. He was smart, hardworking, resilient and funny. Rod always saw the best in everyone he came across, and he never wavered in his commitment to serve his family.
He loved his friends, family, business and pets, and remained dedicated to them until his last breath.
More than anything, Rodney was proud to be a father to his son Ryan. They bonded over dirt bikes, heavy metal, and many, many infamous shenanigans.
He was preceded in death by his father Norman; mother Norma; and wife, Lori.
Rodney is survived by his son Ryan; sister Rae Ann Kicker of Henderson, Nev.; niece Gina Kessler of Phoenix and multiple cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Ballard Funeral Home at 11 a.m.
Flowers may be sent to 636 19th St. in Cody. Condolences can be sent on Rodney’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
