Ilene W. Brown, 98, passed away at Spirit Mountain Hospice House on Monday evening, April 10, 2023.
Cremation services will be provided by Ballard Funeral Home, and memorial services will be held in mid-summer 2023.
Condolences may be expressed at ballardfh.com.
